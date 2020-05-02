disney

'Disney Family Singalong: Volume II' lineup includes Chloe x Halle, Idina Menzel, Shakira and Miguel

Idina Menzel and Chloe X Halle are among the acts scheduled to appear in "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" on ABC on Mother's Day. (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Get ready for another night of Disney magic!

Disney has begun to announce the celebrity performances for the next "Disney Family Singalong" on ABC, which will feature music from "The Little Mermaid," "Aladdin," "Hercules," "Tarzan," "The Lion King," and other Disney classics:

  • "A Whole New World" - Idina Menzel and Ben Platt
  • "Almost There" - Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose
  • "Hakuna Matata" - Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III
  • "Part of Your World" - Halsey
  • "Poor Unfortunate Souls" - Rebel Wilson
  • "Remember Me" - Miguel
  • "Step in Time" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" - Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert
  • "Try Everything" - Shakira
  • "When I Am Older" - Josh Gad
  • "You'll Be in My Heart" - Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland
  • "Zero to Hero" - Keke Palmer


Disney said Friday that more acts will be announced over the next week.

"The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will air on ABC this Mother's Day, with Ryan Seacrest returning as host and all-new star-studded performances. The animated Mickey also returns to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing families to follow along with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.

Nearly 13 million people tuned in for the first singalong, which aired April 16 and featured enchanting performances from Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Bublé, John Stamos and many more.

Like the previous special, "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will raise awareness about Feeding America's vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America's COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.

Watch "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" Sunday, May 10, at 7|6 c on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisneycoronavirusabcmusic newsfun stuff
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
See who's performing in the next 'Disney Family Singalong' on ABC
All the Star Wars movies, shows to watch on Disney+ for May the Fourth
All the Star Wars movies, shows to watch on Disney+ for May the Fourth
'Rise of Skywalker' to drop early on Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News