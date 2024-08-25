Disney hosts school supply giveaway in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- There was summer fun on Saturday with a back-to-school theme.

Disney hosted a school supply giveaway at Chelsea Park on West 26th Street.

There were book bags, notebooks, and a variety of writing tools. All of the items came in countless colors to make sure the kids were happy with the takeaways.

There were also activities just for fun, including a bounce house and face painting.

Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.