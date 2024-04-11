Shirleen Allicot reads to NYC students as part of the Disney Magic of Storytelling campaign

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- WABC-TV took part in a great cause in Queens on Thursday.

Anchor Shirleen Allicot read to school kids at Jamaica's School for Leadership Excellence as part of the Disney Magic of Storytelling campaign.

The appearance was also part of an ABC 7 partnership with the New York City Department of Education.

"Reading to and with children builds their language skills, their vocabulary development, their comprehension," Dr. Kara Ahmed, Deputy Chancellor of Early Childhood Education, said. "All the things that support children's literacy development."

The Magic of Storytelling campaign aims to inspire families' imaginations, cultivate a lifelong love of reading in kids and bring books to underserved communities across the country.

Through a long-standing relationship with First Book, Disney has provided more than 67 million new free and affordable books to educators who serve children in need and has inspired millions to take action to help bring new books and resources to kids across the country.

Throughout the campaign, families and educators are encouraged to celebrate the Magic of Storytelling by reading books to children at home or participating story time opportunities.

