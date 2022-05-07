Disney's 'Magic of Storytelling:' Students in Queens stock up on books

The ongoing book giveaway visited PS160 and PS223 to distribute free books.
Disney, which is the parent company of WABC, has donated millions of books over the last couple of decades to help spark a love of reading in young people.
City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, whose daughters attended PS160 was also on hand for the giveaway, as a supporter of the program.
