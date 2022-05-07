Education

Disney's 'Magic of Storytelling:' Students in Queens stock up on books

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Students in Queens stock up on books thanks to Disney's Magic of Storytelling campaign

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Elementary students in Jamaica, Queens got to stock up on some good titles for their summer reading thanks to Disney's 'Magic of Storytelling' campaign.

The ongoing book giveaway visited PS160 and PS223 to distribute free books.

Disney, which is the parent company of WABC, has donated millions of books over the last couple of decades to help spark a love of reading in young people.



City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, whose daughters attended PS160 was also on hand for the giveaway, as a supporter of the program.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationjamaicanew york cityqueenseducationbooksmagic of storytelling
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rabbi punched in the face, kicked by man making anti-Semitic remarks
Woman says she was maced by bakery owner while picking up free cake
Woman held up at gunpoint for Mercedes by 2 men on Long Island
'Who would steal a wheelchair?': Holocaust survivor speaks after theft
2 arrested in sexual assault of woman along NJ trail
Parents face backlash after 6-year-old allowed to run full marathon
Driver arrested for DUI, another on the run after deadly Bronx crash
Show More
7 On Your Side: How to stop Medicare/medical ID scams
FDNY's Phoenix Society aims to promote fire prevention in Chinatown
NYC not ruling out return of mask mandates as COVID cases rise
NYC judge's son who stormed Capitol in caveman costume gets prison
Mayor: Cops make gun arrests, see same criminal on street the next day
More TOP STORIES News