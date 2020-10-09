Family & Parenting

5-year-old Rhode Island girl battling cancer becomes Disney princess for a day

WOONSOCKET, R.I. -- A 5-year-old girl in Rhode Island battling an advanced form of kidney cancer had one word to describe her special day as a Disney princess.

"Magic," said a very shy Arianna Taft.

She transformed into Belle, Snow White, Elsa and Merida during a magical photo shoot.

RELATED: Mom recreates viral photo shoot with 6 new babies dressed as Disney princesses

Photographer Ashley Richer says heard about how much Arianna loved Disney princesses and stepped up to make her feel like a real one.

She even ordered costumes for her to wear ahead of time.

RELATED: Disney debuts cloth face masks, will donate 1M to charity

Richer took the photos free charge as she has for other sick children in similar circumstances.

"Every second of it is amazing. It's really just to help them feel special for a day and to kind of make them forget about what they're going through," said Richer during an interview with WJAR-TV.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingrhode islanddisneyphotographycancer
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Disney debuts cloth face masks, will donate 1M
Mom recreates viral photo shoot with babies as Disney princesses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom charged with attempted murder, accused of throwing newborn out window
Student from New Jersey shot, killed near Ohio State University
Major retailer ends deal with nearly century-old Bronx sports shop
Cuomo unveils Mother Cabrini statue in NYC
Woman recovering after police save her, her dog from pit bull attack
'Hatred is taught': PA's second lady victim of racist attack
RARE SIGHT: Humpback whales 'triple breach' off Calif. coast
Show More
Roberta McCain, John McCain's mother, dead at 108
Iconic Grand Central restaurant suspends operations due to COVID-19
Correction officer seriously injured after hit and run in pub's parking lot
Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
COVID Updates: India surpasses 7M cases, pushes for reopening
More TOP STORIES News