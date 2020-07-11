Disney World

Disney World reopens after nearly 4 months with new rules to prevent COVID-19 spread

ORLANDO -- "The Most Magical Place on Earth" is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are reopening Saturday, while Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios will follow four days later.



The reopening comes as a huge surge of Floridians have tested positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks. Many cities and counties around the state have recently reinstated restrictions that had been lifted in May, when cases seemed to drop.

All of Disney's Orlando parks closed in mid-March in an effort to stop the virus's spread. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando closed around the same time but reopened several weeks ago after instituting similar rules to protect employees and customers from the virus.

Walt Disney World is set to reopen Saturday for the first time since coronavirus-related closures in March, and the park is undergoing some major changes to make sure the happiest place on Earth is safe.



Disney's new rules include mandatory masks and social distancing. Visitors will need reservations to enter a park, and they won't be allowed to hop between parks. Both visitors and employees will receive temperature checks when they enter. Fireworks shows and parades have been suspended to prevent drawing too many people together.

Disney has been opening its parks back up around the globe for the past two months. In May, the company opened Disney Springs, a complex of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues in Lake Buena Vista.

Eager Disney fans were already in line early, waiting for the reopening of Downtown Disney.



The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
