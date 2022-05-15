Disney Most Magical Celebration Sweepstakes- Enter for a chance to Win!

I. NAME OF SPONSOR & ADMINISTRATORWABC-TV, Inc., (hereafter referred to as "Sponsor" and/or "Administrator").II. ELIGIBILITYOpen only to legal residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut; 21 years of age or older as of May 10, 2022. Any individuals (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six months, performed services for Sponsor., its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated companies and entities, their advertising/promotional agencies or vendors, any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the sweepstakes or supplying the prize, and/or their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family and household members of such individuals, are not eligible to enter or play. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, stepsiblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year.III. HOW AND WHEN TO ENTERNO PURCHASE NECESSARY.To enter via Website:Entrants must go to the ABC 7 New York web site (http://www.abc7ny.com/), click on the "Promotions" graphic and scroll down to the "Magical Getaway" Sweepstakes information to click the official entry link. Entrants will be required to agree Entrant is age 21 or older at the time of entry. Entrants will also be required submit a first and last name, complete mailing address including street address, city, state and zip code, a contact phone number, and a valid email address. Entrants must also agree to the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes.To enter via Facebook:Entrants must go to the ABC7NY Facebook page (http://www.Facebook.com/ABC7NY) and click the link within the "Magical Getaway" Sweepstakes post(s) on the page. Entrants will be required to agree Entrant is age 21 or older at the time of entry. Entrants will also be required to submit a first and last name, complete mailing address including street address, city, state and zip code, a contact phone number, and a valid email address. Entrants must also agree to the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes.Sweepstakes begins on May 9,2022 at 12:01am Eastern time (ET) and ends at 11:59pm ET May 15, 2022. Entries must be electronically submitted and received by 11:59pm ET, May 15, 2022.Limit one (1) Entry per Household. Multiple entries beyond the first entry will be voided.Entries remain the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged.For Facebook entries, you understand that you are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Facebook, and that this sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered or associated with Facebook. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding this sweepstakes should be directed to Sponsor, and not Facebook.By clicking the check box next to the statement: "I have read and accept these Official Rules," and the submit button, you signify that you have read and agree to these official rules and meet the eligibility requirements. If you do not check the box indicating your confirmation of and agreement to the above, then you will not be entered in the sweepstakes and cannot win a prize.Sponsor can provide no technical support and accepts no responsibility for insuring the receipt or successful submission of your entry. Mass entries or entries generated by a script, macro or use of automated methods will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software. If for any reason the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or other causes that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. No responsibility is assumed for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail or electronic entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any Web-site, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Sweepstakes. In the event of a dispute over an electronic entry, prize will be awarded to the owner of the e-mail account, not the name on the entry form. Except as otherwise contemplated by these Rules, and to the extent entrants may otherwise elect at the time of entry, information provided by you for these Sweepstakes is subject to Sponsor's Privacy Policy located at https://disneyprivacycenter.com/privacy-policy-translations/english.IV. HOW AND WHEN WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED AND NOTIFIEDOne (1) winner will be selected at random on or about May 16, 2022, 10:00am ET from all valid entries.Winner will be notified by phone and/or email on or about May 16, 2022, 10:30am ETPeople who have won any other prizes from Sponsor within 90 days of entry are not eligible to enter this Sweepstakes.Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.Final determination of winner is always conditional on verification of eligibility and compliance with all rules and procedures.V. PRIZEGrand Prize: Winner will receive one (1) Walt Disney World Prize Package for four (4) persons and for three (3) nights and four (4) days at the Walt Disney World Resort consisting of the following: four (4) round trip coach airfares between either a New York City area airport, selected by Disney in its sole discretion; one (1) round trip ground transfer between Orlando International Airport and the Walt Disney World Resort via limousine or SUV, selected by Disney in its sole discretion; Room accommodations consisting of one (1) standard room (with a maximum of four (4) persons per room) for three (3) nights at a hotel at the Walt Disney World selected by Disney in its sole discretion, based on availability; four (4) 4-Day Magic Your Way tickets with Park Hopper Option ARV of Grand Prize: $6691.96 US.Round-trip ground transportation from Winner's residence to New York area airport is NOT INCLUDED.Disney Gift Card subject to restrictions. Disney Gift Card can be used at select participating locations at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Disney store locations in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, shopdisney.com, DisneyPhotoPass, Adventures by Disney, Aulani - a Disney Resort & Spa, and Disney's Beach Resorts. Disney Gift Card cannot be used toward the purchase of a Disney Vacation Club Membership. Visit DisneyGiftCard.com for complete terms and conditions. Additional restrictions may apply.Items not included as part of the winning vacation package are: meals, hotel room service, laundry service, alcoholic beverages, merchandise, souvenirs, local and long-distance phone calls, tips, gratuities, service charges or taxes. All other charges and items not otherwise described above.VI. RELEASESBy participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which shall be final in all respects.By participating in this Sweepstakes and accepting any prize that they may win, entrants agree to release Sponsor, ABC Holding Company, Inc., their parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, advertising and promotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the prizes, including, but not limited to, potential exposure to COVID-19 while attending Prize-related events.Winners agree that the Released Parties have not made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize.Entrants authorize the Released Parties to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in programming or promotional material, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.VII. MISCELLANEOUS; WINNERS' LISTVoid where prohibited. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the Sweepstakes in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including, but not limited to, acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the Sweepstakes as originally planned.For the names of the winners, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: WABC, 7 Lincoln Squares, New York, NY 10023 within sixty (60) days after Sweepstakes end date.These Official Rules will be posted on abc7ny.com/promotions for at least thirty (30) days after winner(s) are notified or announced.