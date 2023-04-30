Ariel from live-action 'The Little Mermaid' will meet guests at Disneyland, Disney World this summer

Beginning next month, visitors to Disneyland will be able to meet Ariel from the upcoming live-action movie "The Little Mermaid."

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Beginning next month, visitors to some Disney Parks will be able to meet Ariel from the upcoming live-action movie "The Little Mermaid."

The iconic character will venture out from the water and become part of your world for guests at Disneyland Resort in California, Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Paris in France.

The character's appearance coincides with the May 26 release of "The Little Mermaid." In the movie, Halle Bailey stars as Ariel.

Ariel will be greeting guests along the promenade near "It's a Small World" at Disneyland this summer. At Disney World, fans can find her at Hollywood Studios. There, guests can see a special sneak peek and props from the film available at Walt Disney Presents Theater.

