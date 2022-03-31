Disneyland, Walt Disney World resorts tease announcement to change in social-distancing rules

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Walt Disney World resorts could be announcing a major change in their COVID-19 social-distancing rules Thursday.
The theme parks on Wednesday released a teaser video about the possible change in health protocols.
The clip shows a hand unlocking a velvet rope and Mickey Mouse waving for people to come inside and giving out hugs.
"The moment we've been waiting for Check the Disney Parks Blog tomorrow for more details!" the post read.
"HUGS ARE BACK," one commenter responded.
"I'm literally crying thinking about my girls getting to hug all their favorite characters," another commenter added.
The company has yet to announce an official change in protocols. More information is expected to be published on the Disney Parks blog Thursday.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
