disney

Disneyland, Walt Disney World resorts tease announcement to change in social-distancing rules

More information is expected to be published on the Disney Parks blog Thursday.
EMBED <>More Videos

Disneyland, Walt Disney World resorts to relax social-distancing rules

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Walt Disney World resorts could be announcing a major change in their COVID-19 social-distancing rules Thursday.

The theme parks on Wednesday released a teaser video about the possible change in health protocols.

The clip shows a hand unlocking a velvet rope and Mickey Mouse waving for people to come inside and giving out hugs.

"The moment we've been waiting for Check the Disney Parks Blog tomorrow for more details!" the post read.

"HUGS ARE BACK," one commenter responded.

"I'm literally crying thinking about my girls getting to hug all their favorite characters," another commenter added.

The company has yet to announce an official change in protocols. More information is expected to be published on the Disney Parks blog Thursday.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridaanaheimcaliforniasocial distancingdisneydisneylanddisney worldcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
'Disney Princess - The Concert' stars talk about nostalgia and touring
Marvel lineup: Here's what's coming out in 2022
Disney donates over 11,000 books to kids in need
Stars celebrate end of long awards season at Oscars after-parties
TOP STORIES
Subway crime surging amid NYC's crime prevention effort
VIDEO: Man suddenly shot by man he's walking with in Queens
Chris Rock performs 1st show since Will Smith slapped him at Oscars
Pluto's giant ice volcanoes could hint at the possibility of life
AccuWeather Alert: Warmer, windy with a t-storm possible
2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash in NJ
1 dead in New Rochelle commercial building fire
Show More
Will Smith refused to leave Oscars, broke conduct code, Academy says
2 men sought in home invasion and armed robbery in the Bronx
Saint Peter's Holloway hired by Seton Hall after magic run
Biden to mark Transgender Day of Visibility with new actions
Ukrainian president says defense is at a 'turning point'
More TOP STORIES News