On The Red Carpet previews 'Haunted Mansion' with cast interviews, special tour of Disney attraction

LOS ANGELES -- A star-studded cast brings a classic Disney Parks attraction to life in the new movie "Haunted Mansion," opening only in theaters July 28.

On the Red Carpet interviewed the cast and got a special tour of the original Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland Park to uncover its secrets.

In the new movie, Rosario Dawson plays a mom who moves into a new home with her son, but quickly discovers the home is filled with 999 ghosts!

To rid the house of its supernatural squatters, a team of spiritual experts is called in, played by Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito and LaKeith Stanfield, who told On The Red Carpet this a movie that's fun for all audiences.

"All the stories that I really like speak to young, old, in between, because they're universal truths that we all kind of know or recognize," Stanfield said. "I love the fact that it has a little bit of something for everyone in this movie."

The film also features scary movie queen Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota, a familiar character from the theme park attraction that Curtis has enjoyed since she was a kid.

"I've been to the Disney park 30 to 40 times in my life," Curtis told On The Red Carpet. "I was there as a child, and the Haunted Mansion was the ride you ran to. You ran to it. You would run through that park to get in line for The Haunted Mansion, right when the gates opened. There's just something about it. There's a nostalgia to it. There's a deep love of Disney and the whole experience, and whenever you take something and turn it into a movie, it's special."

Curtis, Stanfield and Wilson even spent a day working at the Haunted Mansion attraction to promote their film.

You can see their day as Disneyland cast members in our full episode and go along for an after-hours tour of the attraction to see the ballroom, attic, cemetery and more up close.