Disneyland to hold 1st-ever Pride Nite with LGBTQIA+ themed event; limited tickets to go on sale

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland has announced its first-ever Pride Nite for two separate evenings in June.
Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite will be held as a separately ticketed event at the happiest place on Earth on both June 13 and 15.
The event will begin with a pre-party mix-in from 6 to 9 p.m., and then it will have a private party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., where guests can take part in special events and ride the park's attractions after regular hours.
Among the special event experiences, there will be a Pride Night Cavalcade, an Ohana Dance Party in Tomorrowland featuring Stitch, a Pride Night Dance Club at the Rivers of America and a country line dancing event at the Golden Horseshoe.
Plus, there will be plenty of photo opportunities with Mickey, Minnie, Goofie and many more iconic characters!
A limited number of tickets will go on presale for Magic Key holders on April 18 no earlier than 9 a.m., and then to the general public on April 20 no earlier than 9 a.m.
More information at disneyland.com.
