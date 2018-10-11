DNA confirms great white shark attacked boy in California

ENCINITAS, California --DNA evidence confirms that it was definitely a great white shark that attacked a 13-year-old in California.
The DNA was taken from the wet suit of Keane Hayes.
Hayes was mauled by the shark while lobster diving at Beacon's Beach in Encinitas.
He's recovering at home after being released from the hospital last week.
Experts say shark attacks are rare in California.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts