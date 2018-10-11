DNA confirms great white shark attacked boy in California

EMBED </>More Videos

DNA evidence confirms that it was definitely a great white shark that attacked a 13-year-old near Encinitas.

By ABC7.com staff
ENCINITAS, California --
DNA evidence confirms that it was definitely a great white shark that attacked a 13-year-old in California.

The DNA was taken from the wet suit of Keane Hayes.

Hayes was mauled by the shark while lobster diving at Beacon's Beach in Encinitas.

He's recovering at home after being released from the hospital last week.

Experts say shark attacks are rare in California.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sharksshark attackDNASan Diego
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Manhattan DA drops part of Weinstein sex assault case
2 deaths reported, Michael now a Tropical Storm
NYC Spiritual leader accused of drugging, raping women
Woman calls police on black man babysitting white children
Acute flaccid myelitis: Rare illness confirmed in 4th state
AccuWeather Alert: Remnants of Michael to bring heavy rain
Secret, solar-powered tunnel found on US-Mexico border
Fabolous charged after alleged attack on girlfriend in NJ
Show More
Drag racers sought in hit-and-run death of NJ vice-principal
Limo owner's son charged following deadly NY crash
US, Russia astronauts safe after emergency landing
'Real Housewives' husband Joe Giudice to be deported
NY man arrested in Election Day bomb threat
More News