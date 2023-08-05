Renowned doctor, baby dead in apparent murder suicide in Westchester

  • Watch Now
Saturday, August 5, 2023 9:33PM
SOMERS, New York (WABC) -- A renowned doctor for Mt. Sinai and her baby are dead in what police have determined was a murder-suicide.

Dr. Krystal Cascetta was a Hematology-Oncology specialist with the hospital.

Police believe she shot and killed her child Saturday morning at their home in Westchester and then turned the gun on herself.

Cascetta's professional profile says she graduated from Albany Medical College and did her residency at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

