Dodger fan tackled by security guard in outfield during apparent marriage proposal

ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES -- A fan was tackled by a security guard at Dodger Stadium during an apparent marriage proposal in the outfield on Thursday night, generating countless videos that have since gone viral on social media.

In an Instagram post after the incident, Ramona Saavedra identified her fiancé as Ricardo Juarez.

"Tad bit extreme," Saavedra wrote. "But he's a LEO. What can you expect. And of course I said YES!"

The footage shows the man, wearing a Dodger hat and hooded sweatshirt, bending down on one knee after making his way onto the field during the seventh-inning stretch. He is taken to the ground by a security guard in a running tackle and then escorted off the field. Fans in the stands -- many of them recording videos with their cellphones -- continue to cheer.

A photo posted by Saavedra on social media shows her and Juarez smiling as she shows off the engagement ring on her finger.

Saavedra and Juarez did not immediately respond to ABC7's request for comment. A Dodgers spokesperson said the team's front office had no comment on the proposal or the tackle.

Whether Juarez was cited or arrested by police was unclear.

Will Smith went 3 for 5 and drove in three runs, James Outman homered and the Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks 8-2 in their season opener.

Julio Urías, last year's National League ERA leader at 2.16, got the victory in his first career opening-day start. The left-hander allowed four hits and two runs in six innings. He struck out six.

ESPN contributed to this report.