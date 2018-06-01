PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) --There are new details on the deadly school bus crash in New Jersey.
Late last year, the Department of Education told Paramus Schools Superintendent Michelle Robinson that the driver who would be involved in the crash had lost his driving privileges.
This contradicts claims by the superintendent that she did not know his license had been suspended.
The New Jersey Department of Education reportedly sent her a letter in December saying that Hudy Muldrow's bus driver endorsement had been revoked and that his medical certification had expired.
Muldrow, 77, was allowed to drive again in January after submitting medical paperwork and having his license reinstated. This played out while school was out of session over winter break, and Muldrow was able to drive again once classes resumed.
Muldrow was released on bail earlier this week.
He does face conditions as part of his released, including no contact with survivors. He is forbidden to get a duplicate license.
Muldrow faces two counts of death by auto. If his case does go to trial and he's found guilty, Muldrow faces five to 10 years behind bars on each of the counts.
The crash on May 17 killed 10-year-old Miranda Vargas and 51-year-old teacher Jennifer Williamson.
