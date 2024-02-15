Abandoned dog found tied to a pole in Cranford

CRANFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- An abandoned dog was found tied to a pole in Cranford, New Jersey Thursday morning.

Around 6 a.m., someone called police after seeing a dog was tied to a pole on Lexington Avenue near Unami Park.

The dog, named Zeus, was left with a sign that said, "Not rabid, no biting, need a home."

Animal Control Solutions took in the Pit-mix and said he is healthy and warming up with the staff.

Police say the dog was left to fend for himself, cold and alone.

"It was 25, no water, no food around it," said Captain Matthew Nazzaro with the Cranford Police. "There really is not an excuse for leaving a dog. There may be reasons, but there is not a reason to leave a dog in these extreme temperatures."

Police were able to figure out the dog was microchipped, and they are now looking for his previous owner.

There is an investigation into Zeus' abandonment, and Nazzaro says depending on the outcome, the person responsible could face charges.

Police are asking anyone with information about the dog to call 908-272-2222.

