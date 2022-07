Search for man who abandoned severely injured dog at rescue in Freeport, Nassau County

EMBED >More News Videos Two relatives visiting from Colombia died when their boat overturned on Manhattan's West Side. Derick Waller reports.

FREEPORT, Nassau County (WABC) -- The Nassau County SPCA and other animal authorities wants to find the person who abandoned a severely injured dog.A man was captured on surveillance camera dropping the dog, who rescuers named "Athena," at Bobbi and the Strays in Freeport.It happened on July 7th at 4:44 a.m.Athena has a long road to recovery in front of her. She is extremely thin and has sores on her body.She is a mixed breed and about 5-6 years old.It's presumed the sores are from being confined, possibly for months.You can donate to her care at bobbiandthestrays.org Nassau SPCA is offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person involved.If you know who the man in the video is, or have any information, you are asked to call the Nassau County DA's Animal Crimes unit at 516-571-7755, option #8.