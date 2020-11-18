Coronavirus

People who walk their dogs are 78% more likely to contract COVID-19, new study finds

By ABC7 News Staff
SAN FRANCISCO -- A new study published Tuesday in the Environmental Research Journal found that people who walk their dogs have an increased risk of catching COVID-19.

Researchers tracked more than 2,000 people in Spain during the country's initial lockdown in the spring.

The scientists found that a person who walks their dog increases their risk of contracting the coronavirus by 78%.

RELATED: The safest and most dangerous things to do this pandemic holiday season

The study notes that it is unclear if dogs acted as a host vector for the virus, or if the individual owners came into contact with COVID-19 elsewhere in their day-to-day lives.

But the authors say dog owners must pay extra careful attention to personal hygiene as the cold season falls upon us and the virus resurges.

RELATED: Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know

The full scientific study is published in the journal here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

