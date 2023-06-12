Search on for man who kicked small dog in Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who kicked a dog so forcefully it had to be taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Melanie Greenblatt adopted Biscotti, a 10-month-old mixed terrier from the ASPCA a few weeks ago.

She was walking Biscotti Sunday morning on East 92nd Street when she said a man walked up to the pet and kicked him.

"I just heard 'pah,' and then he screamed, and I screamed and the man just kept walking," Greenblatt said. "His yelp, was like, I will never not hear that."

The owner immediately took Biscotti to an emergency vet where he was assessed for medical injuries. Thankfully, Biscotti will be fine, but the owner wants police to find the suspect who hurt her dog.

"I'm begging for help to not have him roaming around the streets where he could cause more danger," Greenblatt said.

Greenblatt was able to get video of the man as he continued to walk down the street after the attack.

Her sister posted the video in the Facebook group, 'Dogs of Upper East Side,' which triggered a flurry of responses.

The ASPCA is supporting the NYPD in the investigation.

The suspect was described as a man in his 30s with red, curly hair.

