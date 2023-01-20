'Angels' save dog from drowning in frigid lagoon in New Jersey

Neighbors and first responders jumped into action to save the life of a dog that nearly drowned in a lagoon in Point Pleasant, NJ. Toni Yates has the story.

POINT PLEASANT, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several people came together in New Jersey and jumped into action to save the life of a dog that nearly drowned in a lagoon.

It happened behind a residence on East Drive around 12 p.m. Thursday.

Kathy Gelsomine, Brandy's owner, said the Jack Russel Terrier is 14 years old and blind.

"She's my life, my husband's gone, he's been gone for five years February, and she's like a child to me," Gelsomine said.

Gelsomine said Brandy was going to the bathroom, backed out of her leash and took off down the sidewalk -- probably without even knowing she was headed for the water.

"She went right off, right into the the water and all I saw was a ripple," Gelsomine said.

Gelsomine watched as fatigue or hypothermia began to impact the Jack Russel Terrier. She said she started to roll, either from losing her balance or hypothermia setting in.

That is when Gelsomine screamed for her neighbor Jan.

"And I said 'Jan, Jan, do something, she's going to drown right in front of us,' and he took his sweatshirt off and his shoes and his glasses, and he dove in," Gelsomine said.

Sgt. Christopher Woit and Officer Jesse Waterson arrived and started chest compressions on Brandy and she coughed up water and started breathing again.

Then EMTs arrived with a pet oxygen mask. She was then taken by ambulance to a local veterinarian.

"They picked her up and when she went by me her tongue hanging out and they went off with their sirens blazing," Gelsomine said.

Veterinarians at Northstar Animal Hospital got her warmed up and gave her oxygen.

Brandy is now back at home with her grateful owner thanks to so many people who helped.

"Oh my God, they're angels.. all of them.. all of them are angels," Gelsomine siad.

