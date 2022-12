The video shows the moment a woman uses a hanger to hook the dog's collar and pull the dog to safety.

A small puppy was rescued after getting stuck between a sign and window at a high-end fashion store in London earlier this month.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows a woman attempting to grab the puppy at a Miu Miu store.

The rescue lasted about five minutes, according to reports.

The video shows the moment the woman uses a hanger to hook the dog's collar and pull the dog to safety.

You can hear an applause from a crowd that formed outside once the puppy was rescued.