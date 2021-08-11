Teacup Yorkie Louie missing for 2 years reunited with owner on Long Island

Tiana Vignola's beloved pooch Louie went missing from a house in Oakdale in August 2019.
A boy in Port Jefferson found Louie in the road on Tuesday.
A good Samaritan couple took the dog from the boy and brought Louie to Save a Pet Animal Shelter in Port Jefferson Station.
They scanned him for a microchip and up came Vignola's number.
Vignola, of Southampton, says Louie appears to be in great health and is happy to be home.
HEART WARMING | 3-year-old friends who battled cancer together reunite for the 1st time
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip