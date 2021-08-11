Pets & Animals

Teacup Yorkie Louie missing for 2 years reunited with owner on Long Island

SOUTHAMPTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A teacup Yorkie that has been missing for two years has been reunited with its owner on Long Island.

Tiana Vignola's beloved pooch Louie went missing from a house in Oakdale in August 2019.

A boy in Port Jefferson found Louie in the road on Tuesday.

A good Samaritan couple took the dog from the boy and brought Louie to Save a Pet Animal Shelter in Port Jefferson Station.

They scanned him for a microchip and up came Vignola's number.

Vignola, of Southampton, says Louie appears to be in great health and is happy to be home.

