Teacup Yorkie Louie missing for 2 years reunited with owner on Long Island

SOUTHAMPTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A teacup Yorkie that has been missing for two years has been reunited with its owner on Long Island.Tiana Vignola's beloved pooch Louie went missing from a house in Oakdale in August 2019.A boy in Port Jefferson found Louie in the road on Tuesday.A good Samaritan couple took the dog from the boy and brought Louie to Save a Pet Animal Shelter in Port Jefferson Station.They scanned him for a microchip and up came Vignola's number.Vignola, of Southampton, says Louie appears to be in great health and is happy to be home.----------