Dog found stabbed 17 times in Nassau County, $5K reward offered for information

FREEPORT, Nassau County (WABC) -- Nassau SPCA is offering $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction after a dog was stabbed 17 times.

Cornell, a two-year-old Terrier mix, was found injured and bleeding on November 27 on Washburn Avenue in Freeport, Long Island.

The woman who found Cornell brought him to the animal shelter in Hempstead, where he was taken to a veterinarian to be treated.

Miraculously, Cornell has survived his injuries.

"Some of the stab wounds caused his lungs to leak air between his body cavity and his lungs, and they had to be drained a number of times. The other stab rooms were cleaned, were either stapled or sewn," said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

The Nassau County DA's Office is asking anyone with information to call the animal crimes hotline at 516-571-7755.

