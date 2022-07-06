Dog rescued from water after swimming 1.5 miles off New Jersey coast

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=12021339" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fed up and frustrated, Shariff Khan talked exclusively to Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson after illegal fireworks set his home on fire during Fourth of July celebrations on Monday.

A dog was rescued from the Atlantic Ocean water after it swam a mile and half off the Union Beach, New Jersey coast Monday.The 10-year-old Siberian Husky named Caiden somehow managed to doggy-paddle deep into Raritan Bay on its own during Independence Day celebrations and was in distress, according to the Union Beach Police Department.Monmouth County Sheriff's Office Marine 1 Unit picked up the dog and reunited it with its owner.----------