Dog rescued from water after swimming 1.5 miles off New Jersey coast

The 10-year-old Siberian Husky named Caiden somehow managed to doggy-paddle deep into Raritan Bay on its own during Independence Day celebrations and was in distress, according to the Union Beach Police Department.
Monmouth County Sheriff's Office Marine 1 Unit picked up the dog and reunited it with its owner.
