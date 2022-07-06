Pets & Animals

Dog rescued from water after swimming 1.5 miles off New Jersey coast

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

A dog was rescued from the Atlantic Ocean water after it swam a mile and half off the Union Beach, New Jersey coast Monday.

The 10-year-old Siberian Husky named Caiden somehow managed to doggy-paddle deep into Raritan Bay on its own during Independence Day celebrations and was in distress, according to the Union Beach Police Department.

Monmouth County Sheriff's Office Marine 1 Unit picked up the dog and reunited it with its owner.

ALSO READ: Man frustrated after Queens home set ablaze by illegal fireworks from nearby July 4th party

EMBED More News Videos

Fed up and frustrated, Shariff Khan talked exclusively to Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson after illegal fireworks set his home on fire during Fourth of July celebrations on Monday.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsunion beachnew jerseydogspetwater rescuepetsdoglost pet
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video: Man pulled from burning car by officers
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Exclusive: Man frustrated after house set on fire by illegal fireworks
Carlos Santana collapses during Michigan concert
Listeria outbreak ice cream: FL-based dessert possible bacteria source
NYC increases lifeguards' pay to more than $19 an hour amid shortage
Jayland Walker's sister opens up about her brother's fatal shooting
Show More
Search for gunman who killed innocent man during violent NYC weekend
AccuWeather: Sunny and Warm
Firefighters rescue woman trapped under Connecticut Transit bus
LIVE | Highland Park suspect confesses to mass shooting: Prosecutor
What we know about 7 victims of July 4th parade shooting
More TOP STORIES News