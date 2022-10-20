Exclusive look at K-9 team helping solve crimes, mysteries in New York City

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is getting an exclusive look at a unique K-9 team helping to solve crimes and other mysteries in New York City.

The forensic experts of the NYC Medical Examiner's Office are working with a specially trained dog in what may be the only unit in the country dedicated to finding human remains.

Raven, a 3-year-old German Shepherd, is the newest member of New York City's Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Having her on board helps the team give families closure during what is no doubt one of the most difficult times in their lives.

"It makes for a more expedited search so we can get back to the office quickly and do a forensic investigation and return the loved ones to their families," said Dr. Michele Slone.

In an exercise at Floyd Bennett Field, Slone, Raven's Handler, planted a scent and within second the dog indicated she found something.

She's part of the new unit dedicated to human remains detection and recovery.

"It's nice to have your captain as your puppy," Slone said.

Slone teamed up with Raven when she was just a puppy. She received her cadaver detection certification in the spring of 2021.

She can do water searches, organic pile searches and vehicle searches.

Earlier this year in February on the west side, the driver of a BMW lost control of the car, hit a concrete wall, landed on train tracks and caught on fire.

Raven was brought in after three people were killed.

"We train on a range of fresh human remains , a range of decomposition," Slone said.

Even when she isn't officially on the clock, Raven's training continues 10 to 16 hours a month in maintenance. It is a critical part of what she does.

The future generation of working dogs could follow in Raven's footsteps.

