American Kennel Club names NYC top dog breeds of 2022

NEW YORK -- The French Bulldog reigns supreme as New York City's top dog for the ninth consecutive year, according to the American Kennel Club's 2022 rankings released Wednesday.

The breed was particularly popular among neighborhoods like Astoria, East Village, Financial District, Park Slope, Williamsburg, Riverdale and Washington Heights.

Not far behind the new dog in town is the poodle at No. 2. Rounding out the rest of the pack: Golden retriever, Bulldog and German Shepherd.

As AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo tells it, the Frenchie's journey to the top has been a long time coming. "New Yorkers have loved Frenchies for almost a decade and the rest of the nation has finally caught up."

In addition to claiming the top prize in the Big Apple, the French Bulldog also nudged the Labrador retriever out of its record-breaking reign to claim the title of America's most popular breed.

Though it may come as a surprise to some that the ever-lovable Lab's 31-year stay in the penthouse of the popular ranking has come to an end, the French Bulldog has spent the past decade steadily rising up the chart, pawing from 14th in 2012 to now number one.

"The breed is known for being adaptable to different living environments, making it a great companion for city dwellers," DiNardo said.

