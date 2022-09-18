'Walk and Wag' event held in Manhattan to raise money for no-kill shelters

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There was a big change on Sunday for one of the biggest events for the North Shore Animal League.

For the first time ever, the group held its annual 'Walk and Wag' event in New York City.

The event took place at Pier 84 in Manhattan. Dogs and owners walked together to help raise money and awareness for the no-kill rescue mission.

