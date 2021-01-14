COVID-19 vaccine

Dollar General will pay its workers to get coronavirus vaccine

By CNN
Dollar General wants its employees to get COVID-19 vaccines, so it's offering to pay them to do it.

The chain told CNN Wednesday that it will give its workers a one-time payment equivalent to four hours of pay after receiving a completed vaccination.

"We do not want our employees to have to choose between receiving a vaccine or coming to work," Dollar General said in a press release, noting that its hourly workers face hurdles to getting vaccinated, such as travel time, gas mileage or childcare needs.

The company, which had 157,000 employees as of Oct. 30, called getting a vaccine a "personal decision" and said it wouldn't require it.

RELATED: How much protection does the COVID-19 vaccine offer? How vaccinated people should approach seeing others

Its announcement comes as the vaccine rollout is off to a slow start in the United States. More than 27.6 million vaccine doses have so far been distributed, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, and more than 9.3 million people have received their first dose. Federal officials had said 20 million people would have received first doses by the end of December.

Dollar General was deemed an essential retailer and has remained open throughout the pandemic. Most states are still only vaccinating health care workers and residents and staff in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, according to Kaiser. Essential workers, such as retail and grocery store workers, are set to be vaccinated in later phases of the rollout, but their eligibility to receive the vaccine varies by states.

Dollar General isn't the only employer to offer financial incentives to workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Houston Methodist, a Texas hospital system with more than 26,000 employees, will also offer a $500 bonus to workers if they get vaccinated.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicdollar storecovid 19
COVID-19 VACCINE
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
NJ vaccination expands to 65 and up, medical conditions, smokers
George Foreman to get COVID-19 vaccine
Jones Beach mega-site opens, 2nd COVID variant cluster confirmed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Son in custody after father, 72, fatally stabbed; 3 others critical
Siegfried Fischbacher, of Siegfried & Roy, dies of pancreatic cancer
Man with $220M in bitcoin can't remember password
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Republican Georgia congresswoman to work to impeach Biden
Andrew Yang announces NYC mayoral run
NY attorney general suing NYPD over handling of protests
Show More
NJ vaccination expands to 65 and up, medical conditions, smokers
Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) tests positive for COVID-19
Jones Beach mega-site opens, 2nd COVID variant cluster confirmed
Baby boom resulting from coronavirus pandemic, hospital finds
Biden no longer taking Amtrak to inauguration amid security concerns
More TOP STORIES News