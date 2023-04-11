Dolphin seen swimming in Manhattan's East River

A dolphin was spotted swimming in the East River on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Hey dolphins, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- If you are over the classics of New York City wildlife, (squirrels, pigeons, rats) you might be able to spot a special creature in the East River.

On Monday morning, a dolphin was seen swimming in the East River near 96th Street.

Dolphins are a rare sight in New York City waters, and this one appeared to be alone.

However, there was another dolphin sighting in the Bronx River in January.

The New York City Parks Department said that a dolphin in the Bronx River showed that the river was a healthy habitat. They believe the dolphins found their way to the river in search of fish.

