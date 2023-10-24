Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new state policy to bring better safety to victims and officers in domestic violence incidents.

Domestic violence on the rise in New York City, resources availble for help

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the problem is getting worse, according to recent data.

There were almost 120,000 domestic violence incidents in New York City in 2022. And 2023 doesn't look much better. Since 2020 there have been over 27,000 felony assault complaints, nearly 2,000 rape complaints, and 190 murder complaints all flowing from domestic violence calls.

Year - Complaints

2018 - 86,184

2019 - 87,512

2020 - 79,200

2021 - 89,032

2022 - 119,099

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says that on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men.

1. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner contact sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking with impacts such as injury, fearfulness, post-traumatic stress disorder, use of victim services, contraction of sexually transmitted diseases, etc.

- 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. This includes a range of behaviors (e.g. slapping, shoving, pushing) and in some cases might not be considered "domestic violence."

- 1 in 7 women and 1 in 25 men have been injured by an intimate partner.

- 1 in 10 women have been raped by an intimate partner. Data is unavailable on male victims.

2. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence (e.g. beating, burning, strangling) by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

3. 1 in 7 women and 1 in 18 men have been stalked by an intimate partner during their lifetime to the point in which they felt very fearful or believed that they or someone close to them would be harmed or killed.

4. On a typical day, there are more than 20,000 phone calls placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide.

5. The presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the risk of homicide by 500%.

6. Intimate partner violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime.

7. Women between the ages of 18-24 are most commonly abused by an intimate partner.

8. 19% of domestic violence involves a weapon.

9. Domestic victimization is correlated with a higher rate of depression and suicidal behavior.

10. Only 34% of people who are injured by intimate partners receive medical care for their injuries.

There are several organizations and resources to help if you are a victim of domestic violence. They include:

Iamwomankind.org

thehotline.org

helpguide.org

Domestic Violence Chat Links:

New York City:

https://www.safehorizon.org/safechat/

New York State:

https://opdv.ny.gov/survivors-victims

