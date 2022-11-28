Judge weighs dismissing murder case against domestic violence survivor Tracy McCarter

A judge is considering dropping charges against a woman accused of killing of her estranged husband.

Judge Diane Kiesel said Monday she needs more time to make a decision on whether or not to dismiss murder charges against Tracy McCarter.

It comes after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg personally appeared in court in Lower Manhattan to tell the judge he no longer wants to prosecute McCarter.

McCarter says she stabbed her husband James Murray in self-defense during an altercation at her Upper West Side apartment in 2020.

Supporters, who held a rally last month in support of the nurse, mother and grandmother, say charges against McCarter should be dismissed because she is a victim of domestic violence.

"It's a pretty extraordinary thing for a D.A. to file a request to dismiss an indictment, let alone a murder indictment," said Brooklyn Law School Professor Jocelyn Simonson, who has spoken out in support of McCarter. "And he stuck to his guns."

Judge Kiesel said she will on the case rule by the end of the week.

