Rally held in Manhattan in support of domestic violence survivor facing murder charges

Tracy McCarter is facing murder charges for killing her estranged husband, but supporters say she shouldn't be because she's a domestic abuse survivor. Lauren Glassberg has the sto

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- People showed their support Monday in Manhattan for a victim of domestic abuse who is facing charges for killing her estranged husband two years ago.

Tracy McCarter, who was a nurse, mother, and grandmother, said she acted in self-defense she stabbed her estranged husband, James Murray, to death in 2020.

She is charged with murder, but her supporters say she shouldn't be because she is a victim of domestic violence.

"The prosecutor has so much power in this situation. They can choose to not prosecute Tracy but they're continuing to pursue a trial," attorney Samah Sisay said.

In fact, McCarter was charged in 2020 under the last Manhattan District Attorney, Cy Vance.

Vance's successor, Alvin Bragg made a campaign promise to not prosecute domestic violence victims and even tweeted his support of McCarter.

"You don't get to build your career painting yourself as an advocate for survivors in the Black community," coordinator of Court Watch NYC Angel Parker said.

McCarter's son Justin McCarter says he feels betrayed.

"It's really heartbreaking and I don't have too much hope," he said.

But he's continuing to fight for his mom.

"She's a beacon of hope in my family, difficult stand up and be there for her at this moment," he said.

Back in August, a judge denied a request by prosecutors to reduce the murder charges to manslaughter saying there wasn't enough justification to do so.

On Monday, there was a renewed call to drop the charges.

Bragg's office said on Monday they also tried to secure a plea deal that wouldn't give McCarter a felony record, but a judge also denied that request.

McCarter's trial is set for November 28.

