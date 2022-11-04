Donald Trump could announce 2024 run for president as soon as Nov. 14: Sources

Sources tell ABC News the conversations about the timing, location and format of an announcement are extremely fluid.

Donald Trump has kicked off his final midterm campaign blitz with an eye to his own political future.

Former President Donald Trump is leaning toward announcing a third run for the White House, sources with direct knowledge told ABC News.

In Iowa Thursday night, Trump got the closest he has to confirming he will run to a crowd of his supporters.

"And now in order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again. OK? Very, very, very, probably," he said. "Get ready, that's all I'm telling you. Very soon. Get ready."

Sources told ABC News the conversations about the timing, location and format of an announcement are extremely fluid and can change but could come as soon as the week of Nov. 14.

