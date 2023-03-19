New York district attorney rejects former President Donald Trump's attempt to 'intimidate'

Is Trump getting arrested? Manhattan DA Bragg said he won't be intimidated by Donald Trump saying he'll be arrested and calling for protest.

NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said he would not be intimidated by former President Donald Trump's call for protest as he considers whether to make Trump the first former President to face criminal charges, ABC News reported.

"We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York," Bragg said in an email to staff obtained by ABC News.

The email was sent Saturday evening, hours after Trump posted on social media that he expected to be arrested Tuesday and called for protest. A spokesman later indicated the district attorney had given no notification to Trump an indictment was imminent.

Bragg's email did not mention Trump by name but referenced "the ongoing press attention and public comments surrounding an ongoing investigation by this office."

Bragg told his staff their safety "is our top priority" and said the office "will continue to coordinate" with the NYPD and Office of Court Administration on matters of security.

"Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1600 of us have a secure work environment," the email said.

"I'm the meantime, as with all of our investigations, we will continue to apply the law evenly and fairly and speak publicly only when appropriate."

A spokeswoman for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office declined to comment.