Trump ordered to pay up; grief consumes community over firefighter's death

A jury awarded an additional $83.3 million to longtime advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who says former President Donald Trump damaged her reputation

Eyewitness News breaks down the verdict in the defamation trial against former President Donald Trump, and has details on a massive fire that claimed the life of a firefighter in Plainfield, New Jersey.

A jury awarded an additional $83.3 million to columnist E. Jean Carroll on Friday. She says the former president damaged her reputation by calling her a liar after she accused him of sexual assault. Trump insists he was falsely accused, and vows to appeal.

Here are the other headlines from Friday's show:

Plainfield firefighter dies from injuries suffered battling fire in NJ

In New Jersey, a community is dealing with immeasurable grief after 32-year-old firefighter Marques Hudson lost his life battling a fire at a home in Plainfield Friday morning.

The mayor says Hudson reported for duty at 8 a.m., but by 8:20 a.m., they received a call that he had been gravely injured in a fire. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Top UN court orders Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza

The United Nations' top court has ordered Israel to do all it can to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in Gaza. But the panel stopped short Friday of ordering Jerusalem to end the military offensive that has laid waste to the Palestinian enclave.

In a ruling that will keep Israel under the legal lens for years to come, the court offered little other comfort to Israel in a genocide case brought by South Africa that goes to the core of one of the world's most intractable conflicts. The court's half-dozen orders will be difficult to achieve without some sort of cease-fire or pause in the fighting.

Controversy over school's decision to remove 2 holidays

A school calendar controversy has taken hold in Connecticut after the Stamford School Board voted to remove two holidays from the school year, Veterans Day and Columbus Day.

Eyewitness News reporter Marcus Solis showed us that some people in the community say cutting the holidays is not the answer.

