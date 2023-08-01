  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Donald Trump indicted again on federal charges in Jan. 6 investigation | LIVE COVERAGE

WABC logo
Tuesday, August 1, 2023 9:33PM
Trump indicted again in Jan. 6 investigation | ABC News Special Report
EMBED <>More Videos

Trump indicted again in Jan. 6 investigation | ABC News Special Report

WASHINGTON -- Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury regarding the special counsel's probe into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, sources with direct knowledge tell ABC News.

It marks the third time the former president has been indicted on criminal charges, following his indictment last month in the special counsel's probe into his handling of classified materials after leaving office, and his indictment in April on New York state charges of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump, who has decried the probes as political witch hunts, pleaded not guilty to all charges in both those cases.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW