A hearing will be held in New York Supreme Court in the attorney general's fraud case against former President Trump.

Hearing set for Trump in New York Supreme Court on AG fraud case

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be a hearing in New York Supreme Court on the state attorney general's fraud case against former President Donald Trump.

Attorney General Latisha James is suing Trump, his company, his adult sons, and some of his business associates for allegedly falsifying financial statements.

The civil case is scheduled to begin on October 2nd.

Trump has sought to delay the start of the trial in the civil case but the judge has said the October start is firm "come hell or high water."

When the former president sat for a deposition in the case, he turned to James and smiled briefly as she began to depose him August 10, a video obtained by ABC News showed.

The video, obtained in January, represented the first time the public saw portions of the hours-long deposition that preceded James' $250 million civil lawsuit filed.

The civil case is separate from the criminal case being brought by District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

It has been overshadowed by the four criminal indictments against Trump.

But, Attorney General James warns any delays in this case could lead to delays in the other cases too.

