Donald Trump's sister found dead in Upper East Side apartment

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Former President Donald Trump's sister was discovered dead in her Upper East Side apartment early Monday morning.

Maryanne Trump Barry, 86, was found inside her Fifth Avenue apartment at around 4 a.m.

She was discovered in her bedroom and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death. There were no signs of trauma.

She is a retired federal judge and the sister of the former president.

