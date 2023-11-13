Donald Trump's sister found dead in Upper East Side apartment

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Former President Donald Trump's sister was discovered dead in her Upper East Side apartment early Monday morning.
Maryanne Trump Barry, 86, was found inside her Fifth Avenue apartment at around 4 a.m.
She was discovered in her bedroom and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death. There were no signs of trauma.
She is a retired federal judge and the sister of the former president.
