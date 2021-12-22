Long Island officials warn residents about donation bin scams

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11365167" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The bathtub was found in a nearby yard, upside down, with the babies underneath.

OYSTER BAY, Long Island (WABC) -- Long Island residents are being warned about a donation bin scam.Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino says dozens of donations bins have popped up in parking lots across town.But he says items left in them aren't going to people in need and that scammers are reselling them for profit.He offered advice on how to tell the difference between a fake one and the real deal."They are usually shabbily made, many times the printing is stenciled on the side, there is rarely, if ever, a name of a company and there's never contact information, and if there is a phone number, you call it and you don't get anyone on the phone," Saladino said.Saladino said the town is now issuing bin permits.The legitimate donation bins will have one prominently displayed on it.The permits are free.----------