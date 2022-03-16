600 students to rally against 'Don't Say Gay' bill at Citi Field

The measure prevents discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through grade 3, or in a manner that is not what the state considers age-appropriate.
Critics say the clause is vague and opens the door for targeting students of all ages.
Wednesday's protest is set to take place at the LGBT Network's 26th Annual Youth Rally & Conference.
More than 600 of New York's LGBTQ youth will rally to show their support of LGBTQ youth and declare, loudly and proudly, that "We Say Gay."
