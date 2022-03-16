600 students to rally against 'Don't Say Gay' bill at Citi Field

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11652192" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Home security video captured the alleged thief walking around an Allentown woman's car with a drill and a five-gallon bucket

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- More than 600 students from across New York City and Long Island are expected to gather at Citi Field Wednesday, to denounce Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.The measure prevents discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through grade 3, or in a manner that is not what the state considers age-appropriate.Critics say the clause is vague and opens the door for targeting students of all ages.Wednesday's protest is set to take place at the LGBT Network's 26th Annual Youth Rally & Conference.More than 600 of New York's LGBTQ youth will rally to show their support of LGBTQ youth and declare, loudly and proudly, that "We Say Gay."----------