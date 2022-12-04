National Double Dutch League hosts holiday competition in Harlem for international participants

The classic holiday competition is back at the Apollo Theater and is quite a show.

HARLEM (WABC) -- Double Dutch competitors will face off today in a holiday classic.

The contest takes place in Harlem's Apollo Theater and is named after NYPD Officer David A. Walker, the founder of the National Double Dutch League.

The competition will feature teams performing singles with three people, doubles with four people and fusion freestyle with six participants.

Teams have come here from all over the U.S. and even other nations, flying in from places like Japan and Trinidad and Tobago.

In this contest, healthy competition pairs great with the holiday season.

