Society

Douglas F4D Skyray aircraft lifted by crane onto to the Intrepid after arriving by barge

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Crane lifts Douglas F4D Skyray aircraft onto the Intrepid

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A historic Douglas F4D Skyray aircraft, which flew off of Intrepid during the Cold War, was craned onto Intrepid's flight deck after a 177-mile journey to its new home.

The aircraft arrived by barge and docked overnight on the southern tip of Manhattan.

Then it departed around 8 a.m. Tuesday and headed towards the Intrepid Museum's Pier 86, passing the Statue of Liberty and up the Hudson River.

EMBED More News Videos

Newscopter 7 was above the Douglas F4D Skyray aircraft making its way to the Intrepid through East River.



The Douglas F4D Skyray aircraft was transported via barge from Connecticut and its journey to the Intrepid took 30 hours.

Now that it's back aboard Intrepid, the Museum's team of experts will begin working to preserve the aircraft so visitors can learn from it for decades to come.

The Skyray, named for the unique shape of its wing (which resembles a manta ray), went into operation with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps in 1956.


It was designed to be a high-altitude fleet protection interceptor, fast enough to catch and neutralize an approaching enemy bomber flying at 500 knots.

Skyrays set many speed and time-to-climb records in their day as they were able to reach supersonic speeds.

The specific Skyray acquired by the Intrepid Museum from the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, Conn., served in VF-162 and deployed on Intrepid between June 1961 and March 1962 with Carrier Air Wing Six.

ALSO READ | Tens of thousands of New Yorkers are moving to Florida during COVID pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne has more on the New Yorkers who are making the move to Florida.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citymanhattanhudson riverintrepideast river
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines
COVID Updates: US could see 4,000 deaths per day by Oct.
PD: Driver who hit Uber in deadly LI crash was speeding, had pot
List of performers for NYC Homecoming Week concert, vaccines required
AccuWeather: Dry heat & sunny
5 unvaccinated NYPD officers hospitalized, 'some quite serious'
Simone Biles explains why she 'took a step back' from team finals
Show More
Man stabbed in dispute outside Midtown Manhattan strip club
Funeral to be held in NYC for last Florida collapse victim
Arrest made in string of lewd incidents in NYC subway system
Suspect sought in anti-Muslim attacks in Queens
Cuba Gooding Jr.'s trial date for forcible touching, sex abuse set
More TOP STORIES News