Douglas F4D Skyray aircraft lifted by crane onto to the Intrepid after arriving by barge

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A historic Douglas F4D Skyray aircraft, which flew off of Intrepid during the Cold War, was craned onto Intrepid's flight deck after a 177-mile journey to its new home.The aircraft arrived by barge and docked overnight on the southern tip of Manhattan.Then it departed around 8 a.m. Tuesday and headed towards the Intrepid Museum's Pier 86 , passing the Statue of Liberty and up the Hudson River.The Douglas F4D Skyray aircraft was transported via barge from Connecticut and its journey to the Intrepid took 30 hours.Now that it's back aboard Intrepid, the Museum's team of experts will begin working to preserve the aircraft so visitors can learn from it for decades to come.The Skyray, named for the unique shape of its wing (which resembles a manta ray), went into operation with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps in 1956.It was designed to be a high-altitude fleet protection interceptor, fast enough to catch and neutralize an approaching enemy bomber flying at 500 knots.Skyrays set many speed and time-to-climb records in their day as they were able to reach supersonic speeds.The specific Skyray acquired by the Intrepid Museum from the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, Conn., served in VF-162 and deployed on Intrepid between June 1961 and March 1962 with Carrier Air Wing Six.----------