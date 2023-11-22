Storm causes large tree to fall on car, power lines in Flatbush

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A large tree fell in Flatbush, crushing a car and knocking out power lines for blocks.

Officials say this happened at around 2 a.m. Wednesday as soaking rain fell over the area. The tree was located along Snyder Avenue near Rodgers Avenue.

Residents say the wind picked up and they heard a loud crash outside. When they left their homes to see about the commotion, they saw the mess the tree had made.

Petal Johnson says the city has come to check on this tree before, but they reported nothing was wrong.

"We were calling, asking them to please come check the tree. They keep sending people out and they keep telling us, 'nothing is wrong with the tree,'" Johnson said. You can see from where we just looked at the root where the tree broke, the tree is bad."

