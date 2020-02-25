Man fatally shot in face inside Downtown Brooklyn NYCHA building

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot inside a New York City Housing Authority building in Brooklyn Monday afternoon.The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. on the first floor of 191 Sands Street, a building that is part of the Farragut Houses in Downtown Brooklyn.Police say a 35-year-old man, later identified as James Suggs, was shot once in the face.He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police are investigating what led to the shooting.No arrests have been made.----------