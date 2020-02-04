Society

Brooklyn mural honors Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant

By Eyewitness News
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- There's a new tribute in Downtown Brooklyn to Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Just steps away from the Barclays Center, a mural is in the works on Flatbush Avenue.

Artist Efren Andaluz has been working on the piece since Friday.

The mural shows Kobe on a basketball court looking at his daughter.

When the work is finished, it will include the names of everyone killed in last week's helicopter crash.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydowntown brooklynnew york citybrooklynartkobe bryanthelicopter crashabc7ny instagrammural arts
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News