Man stabbed during argument on 4 train platform in Downtown Brooklyn subway station: Police

Thursday, April 20, 2023 9:03AM
Man stabbed during fight in Downtown Brooklyn subway station: Police
Police say two men were arguing on the 4 train platform at the Borough Hall station when the suspect stabbed the man in his arm.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in the arm in a Downtown Brooklyn subway station late Wednesday night.

Police say two men were arguing on the 4 train platform at the Borough Hall station when the suspect stabbed the man in his arm.

The victim as taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Officials say the suspect fled the scene after the stabbing.

No arrests have been made.

