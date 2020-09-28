Health & Fitness

Dr. Fauci: 'We are not in a good place' as COVID-19 cases rise

NEW YORK -- With the U.S. averaging 40,000 new cases per day, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci says the country is "not in a good place" right now.

"It's something you don't want to be in a position like that as the weather starts getting cold," Fauci said, warning that the numbers are particularly worrying to him as the colder months set in and people begin to move to more inside activities.

In August, Fauci said the U.S. needed to get to 10,000 cases per day to have some control over the coronavirus.

Fauci is warning that we may see an increase in deaths as states show an uptick in cases and hospitalizations.

Over the weekend, Florida's beaches, bars and restaurants were packed, just days after the governor eased coronavirus restrictions.

The Sunshine State is now in phase 3, allowing bars and nightclubs to reopen. The three-page executive order also lifted occupancy restrictions on restaurants, and suspended any enforcement on fines tied to face masks.

Fauci said the reopening in Florida is concerning and that they have to be very careful.

He said they are "asking for trouble," if these large congregations are done without masks.

He reiterated to continue to follow the common health protocols such as social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands.

RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci says it could be late 2021 before life is 'back to normal'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesgmacoronavirusanthony faucicovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment | LIVE
NYC issues notice for at-risk residents as COVID cases surge
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
COVID Live Updates: More hospitalizations than ever before, vaccine on horizon
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
2-way tolling begins on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
Show More
New drive-thru testing site in NJ as COVID cases surge
Instagram influencer's friend reveals her state of mind before death
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
NYC launches sweepstakes to encourage blood donations for holiday season
Nurses at NY hospital stage strike amid spike in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News