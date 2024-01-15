Dr. Martin Luther King's speechwriter shares fond memories of the Civil Rights leader

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For Dr. Clarence B. Jones, there's one location in the Riverdale section of the Bronx that resonates to this day.

"4635 Douglas Ave. is something very, very important in my life," he tells Eyewitness News.

In 1963, this location was a brand new home for the civil rights activist, his wife and children.

What's more, it was also where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stayed in the weeks before the March on Washington, preparing his seminal "I Have a Dream" speech.

"I agreed to have Dr. King and his family come and stay here for six weeks," he shared.

Jones, who played an important role in drafting Dr. King's iconic speech in August of 1963, says the civil rights leader didn't need any assistance.

"MLK didn't need me or anybody else to write speeches for him," he said.

But Jones, who worked as King's speechwriter and advisor, helped in a meaningful way using what he learned at The Julliard School before he went to law school.

"When I sat down to undertake writing a speech for him, I retain the sound of his voice in my ear better than most could do. Because I could retain the fidelity of his voice," he shared.

His musical training helped in crafting melodious, high impact, memorable speeches for Dr. King.

"Sometimes Martin would say to me, 'You know, I read this draft and you're scary.' I said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'You say 'Stop, repeat and pause.' Who does that?' I said, 'That's my Julliard training,'" Jones recalled.

More than 60 years later, Jones returned to New York City, where he was honored for his own work with Dr. King.

"When I get up every day, I don't take life for granted," he said. "I get up every day with a purpose."

At the tender age of 93, Jones continues to advance social justice as the Chairman of Spill the Honey, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the next generation about racism and antisemitism as a means to inspire social change.

"What we sought to achieve can best be embodied by the alliance between the Black and Jewish community," he shared. "We would not have done it without that alliance. End of story."

