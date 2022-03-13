coronavirus new york city

COVID Update NYC: Walkout ceremony planned for Dr. Chokshi's last day as health commissioner

Dr. Chokshi has been leading New York City's response to the pandemic since August of 2020
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A walkout ceremony will be held Monday at the Department of Health in Long Island City for Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi.

Monday will be his final day on the job.

In an interview with Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter, the outgoing commissioner reflected on the toll the pandemic has taken on all of us.

"The stress and the grief and the trauma that everyone has gone through in their own ways so it's hard not to get emotional when you think about all those effects and the loss that so many people have experienced," Dr. Chokshi said.

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
