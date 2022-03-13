COVID Update NYC: Walkout ceremony planned for Dr. Chokshi's last day as health commissioner

Monday will be his final day on the job.
Dr. Chokshi has been leading New York City's response to the pandemic since August of 2020.
ALSO READ | No more mask mandates for planes and trains? CDC devising new COVID guidelines: Officials
In an interview with Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter, the outgoing commissioner reflected on the toll the pandemic has taken on all of us.
"The stress and the grief and the trauma that everyone has gone through in their own ways so it's hard not to get emotional when you think about all those effects and the loss that so many people have experienced," Dr. Chokshi said.
You can watch Bill Ritter's entire interview with Dr. Chokshi on this weekend's edition of 'Up Close.'
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a COVID Question