Dr. Lynn O'Connor becomes NYPD's first Black female police surgeon

The NYPD is swearing in its first Black female surgeon, Dr. Lynn O'Connor.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- She's breaking barriers and making history.

Monday, Dr. Lynn O'Connor will be sworn in as the first Black female surgeon of the NYPD.

The ceremony will take place at police headquarters at noon.

Doctor O'Connor is a colorectal surgeon and lifelong New Yorker.

"As someone who was born in Manhattan, raised in Queens, and lives in Long Island, it's truly an honor to be sworn in as the first Black female police surgeon for the New York City Police Department. I am excited to bring the collective experience of merging law and medicine together while fostering community relations to reach people of all ages and backgrounds to help make a positive impact on their health," said Dr. O'Connor, who is also chief of colon and rectal surgery at Mercy Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.

She plans to use her position within the NYPD to raise awareness about colorectal cancer, proper nutrition, and exercise.

The doctor will be responsible for determining the fitness for duty of uniformed officers, responding to hospitalized members who are injured or seriously ill, following their course of treatment, and providing consults in her area of medical expertise.

Dr. O'Connor got her master's in public health from Yale, and her medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine.

She completed her undergraduate studies at Rutgers University.

